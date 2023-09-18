Easy, breezy, beautiful weather to follow patchy morning fog Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – After unseasonably cool, cloudy and damp weather Sunday, we’re starting Monday with patches of fog. As the sun rises, however, any fog will dissipate and lead to a mostly sunny/partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures rise mostly into the 70s. That, along with lower humidity, will make for a great day!

The wind will rise a bit following Sunday’s storm system, but gusts will only be around 20 to 25 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 9/18/2023

Once those back off, temperatures at night drop into the 40s and 50s. That will also be the case Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Morning low temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday

Much of the week falls under the care of high pressure, which leads to sinking air. That means we’ll wake up to comfortable mornings, and afternoon temperatures will reach seasonable levels.

By Saturday, high pressure loosens its grip over us. This allows a storm system to ride the East Coast, potentially bringing rain to our area Saturday.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 9/23/2023

How much rain we get will depend on whether or not the system hugs the coast. In most cases like this, the storm comes farther inland than models first indicate.

Two possible scenarios for rain this upcoming weekend

Keep checking back for updates on the upcoming weekend forecast by downloading our free weather app here.