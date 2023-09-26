Happy fall! ‘The wedge’ to keep an October feel around through mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – The cool air wedge is back. Its northeast breeze banks up against the Appalachian mountains, providing a veil of clouds, mist, drizzle and cooler air.

The wedge provides overcast, cool conditions through at least mid-week

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 60s, which is your average for late October.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

Contrary to this past Saturday, we don’t really have any tropical moisture source. Instead, we have random pockets of mist, drizzle and light rain. This only amounts to a quarter of an inch or less.

Projected rain totals from Tuesday through Thursday

While this past weekend’s rain was a step in the right direction, parts of the area still need some rain. The map below shows how much we’d need to get past any sort of drought status.

How much rain is needed to get rid of any drought - as of 9/25/2023

Heading into the weekend and next week, high pressure will be the main weather source. While this is great for weekend plans, this isn’t great for those of us needing rain.

What high pressure means for our weekend weather - and beyond

We need some rain, along with warm, sunny days and clear, cool nights in order for the foliage to brighten up too.

