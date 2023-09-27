Sunshine still hard to come by until late this week, this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A northeast breeze continues to bank the air up against the mountains, creating a dome of cloud cover and below-average temperatures Wednesday.
You’ll need a light coat or sweatshirt pretty much from start to finish. Highs will only be in the 60s once again with patches of mist, drizzle and fog. Overnight lows remain comfortable in the 50s.
Come Thursday, a front moves in and tries to mix things up a bit. While temperatures may climb a few degrees, any tangible rain will be hard to come by with our air being so stable (not conducive for thunderstorms).
It’s not until late Friday and the weekend that we start to turn the tide a bit. High pressure camps out overhead, resulting in sinking air. This sinking process leads to more sunshine, more afternoon warmth but still limited rain chances.
That’s good news for your weekend plans, especially if that involves going to the Tech vs. Pitt game Saturday evening.
Beyond that, the month of October is going to start out warmer and drier than average.
The atmosphere will stay locked in a holding pattern, meaning high pressure continues to camp out over us or nearby.
Want more frequent updates on the forecast? Check back in by downloading our free weather app here.