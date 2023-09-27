Sunshine still hard to come by until late this week, this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A northeast breeze continues to bank the air up against the mountains, creating a dome of cloud cover and below-average temperatures Wednesday.

What the wedge means for Wednesday's forecast

You’ll need a light coat or sweatshirt pretty much from start to finish. Highs will only be in the 60s once again with patches of mist, drizzle and fog. Overnight lows remain comfortable in the 50s.

24-hour zone forecast for Wednesday, 9/27/2023

Come Thursday, a front moves in and tries to mix things up a bit. While temperatures may climb a few degrees, any tangible rain will be hard to come by with our air being so stable (not conducive for thunderstorms).

Front to bring a few late showers Thursday

It’s not until late Friday and the weekend that we start to turn the tide a bit. High pressure camps out overhead, resulting in sinking air. This sinking process leads to more sunshine, more afternoon warmth but still limited rain chances.

High pressure to lead to more warmth, dry weather this weekend (and beyond)

That’s good news for your weekend plans, especially if that involves going to the Tech vs. Pitt game Saturday evening.

Forecast for Virginia Tech vs. Pitt game on Saturday, 9/30/2023

Beyond that, the month of October is going to start out warmer and drier than average.

Climate Prediction Center outlooks for 10/2 through 10/6/2023

The atmosphere will stay locked in a holding pattern, meaning high pressure continues to camp out over us or nearby.

