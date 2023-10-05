Late week weather spent sandwiched between cold front, Tropical Storm Philippe

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds increase gradually throughout the day Thursday, as high pressure buckles. This will put a lid on temperatures, which got to early September-like levels the past few days.

Instead, highs will reach the 70s with occasional cloud cover and breaks of sun Thursday and Friday.

High temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday afternoons

A few isolated showers will be possible during high school football games Friday, so download our app to stay up to date on that potential.

As a cold front moves through the area, it will join forces with Tropical Storm Philippe over Maine. That will add to stronger wind gusts at times Saturday.

Tracking Philippe - early Thursday morning, 10/5/2023

For parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands, this may even be enough to knock over empty trash cans, hanging baskets, basketball nets, etc.

Wind speed and wind gusts for Saturday - 10/7/2023

The passing of this cold front will also mean a big drop in temperatures. Wear some extra layers if you plan on being at the many fall festivals in the area this weekend.

Fall festival planner for Noon - Saturday, 10/7/2023

While Sunday morning starts out cold with temperatures around 39 to 46°, we don’t expect much frost to develop since there will still be a breeze. That breeze lets up Monday morning, allowing temperatures to drop more.

Chance of frost each morning from Saturday through Monday

This is when we could see some patches of frost developing in some higher elevations.