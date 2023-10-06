Strong cold front to bring a rush of fall air, gusty wind this weekend

Strong cold front to move in for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – For more than a week now, we’ve been talking about a strong cold front that would arrive this weekend.

Ahead of that front, Friday is a mostly calm day with isolated showers. Highs still manage to reach into the 70s despite more clouds than sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 10/6/2023

The front will have enough energy to spark some late afternoon and evening showers. Most widespread activity will be offshore with Tropical Storm Philippe.

Isolated showers expected Friday afternoon and evening

Even still, it might not be a bad idea to bring the rain gear to high school football games.

High school football forecast for Friday, 10/6/2023

Download our app too, so you can keep an eye on the radar while you’re out and about.

Keep that app handy as you’re attending fall festivals this weekend. There are plenty! It’ll be much cooler and windy at times Saturday.

Fall activity forecast for Saturday, 10/7/2023

In fact, if your trash can is empty, you may want to weigh it down or bring it inside. Peak gusts in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands will reach 30 to 40 mph.

How the wind may play a role on the weather Saturday, 10/7/2023

Temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings begin in the 30s and 40s, making for the coldest weather we’ve seen in months. Patchy frost will be possible in the mountains Monday morning once the wind backs off a bit.

Morning low temperatures for Sunday and Monday

Now might be a good time to reset the settings on your ceiling fans.

That might help save you money before caving and turning the heat on in your home.