Cool, fall breeze and stray showers provide November feel to Monday, Tuesday

Another strong cold front blows through later in the week

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Feeling like November through Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure lingers over the Eastern U.S. With it, we get additional breezes at times Monday and isolated afternoon showers. The big thing you’ll feel is the chill.

The morning starts in the 40s. Hold onto the jacket throughout the day, as high temperatures only reach the 50s.

Temperature forecast for Monday, 10/16/2023

Afternoons gradually warm this week into the 60s and lower 70s.

That warmth builds ahead of yet another strong cold front. This likely brings rain to the area Friday afternoon and night.

Rain chances increase Friday afternoon and evening

Plan on having the rain gear around for high school football action Friday.

Showers would exit the area Saturday morning. After that, the wind will get cranking again.

Peak wind gusts from Friday, 10/20 to Sunday, 10/22

The rest of the weekend will be cool with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. Lows drop into the 40s. The wind eventually will back off after Sunday.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

