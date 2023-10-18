Slightly warmer afternoons come ahead of yet another strong cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s jacket weather once again to start out our Wednesday. As the next two days go on, the wind increases a little bit out of the southwest. This will allow us to warm up a bit more than we have in previous days.

Highs reach the 60s Wednesday with some of us scratching the 70° mark Thursday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

This limited warmth comes ahead of another strong cold front. The timing on this front has sped up since yesterday, indicating that rain starts pushing into the New River Valley and Highlands Friday morning.

Showers become likely west of the Parkway Friday morning

Rain will then push eastward through Friday afternoon with only isolated showers left over for high school football games.

Most of the rain moves east of the area Friday evening

Download our free weather app here to stay up to date on the timing of Friday’s rain.

Once the front passes, wind gusts will pick up. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be common in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands Saturday. A stray shower may spill over the mountains, thanks to this northwest wind.

Strong wind gusts return Saturday

Once the wind calms down, temperatures will tank in the mornings. We’re talking about the potential for our first widespread frost.

Potential for frost and freezing temperatures next Monday and Tuesday mornings

Some of us in the New River Valley and Highlands could even drop to freezing next Monday and/or Tuesday mornings.