Frosty windshields thawed by sun, seasonable afternoons this week

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re like me, you don’t necessarily have the luxury of a garage. Hopefully you have an ice scraper, though! You’ll need it the next several mornings, as temperatures drop below freezing.

Morning low temperatures through Friday, December 15, 2023

High pressure is the main source of our weather. Sinking air associated with it results in the clear, cold mornings. However, afternoons rebound nicely with seasonable temperatures expected.

High pressure leads to clear skies, cold mornings and seasonable afternoons this week.

Thursday may be the only exception. That’s when afternoon highs will be just slightly below average, but we’re splitting hairs there.

Speaking of Thursday, that’s when the Geminid meteor shower peaks! A clear sky should make for ideal viewing conditions.

Geminid meteor shower peaks this Thursday night.

Beyond that, we’ll be tracking a storm system that digs into the Gulf and rides along the East Coast this weekend. This will likely result in more rain late Sunday into next Monday.

Rain chances likely rise Sunday evening into next Monday.

How much rain is still up in the air, but it doesn’t appear that we’ll have enough cold air to make this a very wintry system.

In fact, the outlook for wintry weather in the next one-to-two weeks is a bummer for you snow-lovers.

Widespread snow chances remain low for the next one-to-two weeks.

There’s not much on a global scale that will keep widespread cold air locked in place, and the storm track backs off a bit too. Below, you’ll see the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, revealing warmer and drier-than-average weather leading up to Christmas.

The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook takes us through the week leading up to Christmas.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on our weather app daily, as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

Odds of a White Christmas are low right now.