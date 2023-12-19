32º
WATCH: Here’s a look at road conditions and when we’ll see temperatures drop | Appcast - Dec. 19, 2023

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Be sure to bundle up Tuesday morning. Many throughout our region are waking up to light snow, frigid temperatures and slick roads.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels shows you which areas will see temperatures drop into the teens overnight and where drivers will need to watch out for slick roads as they start their day.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

