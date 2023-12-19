Oh, hi winter! Slick spots for some, wind chill for all to start Tuesday

Wind chills start in the single digits, teens and 20s first thing Tuesday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – Bursts of snow in the area continue into the early morning hours Tuesday. For some parts of the New River Valley and Highlands, that’s led to slick road conditions.

Parts of Highland, Bath, Grayson, Carroll, Bland and Giles Counties will continue to see slick roads through at least midday Tuesday.

Aside from that, the wind chill is tough to bear Tuesday morning. That will be the case at times throughout the day, as winds continue to gust between about 20 and 35 mph.

Strong wind gusts and bitter winter chill continue throughout the day Tuesday.

Once the wind calms down at night, temperatures fall off the table. Lows will be in the teens and 20s Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Morning low temperatures drop into the teens and 20s Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures recover, but the storm track gets a little more active heading into the weekend. It’s a slow-moving pattern, so we only expect a few stray showers Saturday and Christmas Eve.

Shower chances rise by Christmas Day.

There will be a slightly better chance of rain Christmas Day.

Regardless, this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day won’t be anything like the one in 2022.