Afternoons gradually thaw after multiple mornings spent “in the freezer”

Temperatures rise from the teens and 20s Wednesday morning to the 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon.

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that the wind has finally backed off, we’re starting deep in the freezer early Wednesday morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. However, full-on sunshine will bring us back to reality.

Afternoon highs make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We go back into the 20s Thursday morning, which is fitting. Thursday is the winter solstice - the first official day of winter!

Winter officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere Thursday night, December 21, 2023.

We’ll see times of clouds and sun the rest of the week, but the air in the lower levels of the atmosphere will be too dry for any precipitation to form.

That changes by Christmas, but don’t get too excited about a White Christmas. The cold air is up north with Santa Claus.

Forecast data is pretty consistent on the idea of rain showers developing late in the day Christmas, into the night and potentially into Tuesday, the 26th.

This is a stark contrast from last year, when we set the record for the coldest Christmas Eve.

High temperatures this time around will be well into the 50s.

The forecast for Christmas 2023 is vastly different than the one from Christmas 2022.

