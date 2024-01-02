Seasonable winter temperatures precede weekend winter storm

The chance of winter weather is high Saturday into early Sunday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – All eyes are on the weekend, as forecast data signals a winter storm affecting southwest and central Virginia Saturday into very early Sunday.

We’ll walk you through what we know (as of Tuesday, 1/2/2024) and what we aim to find out.

At the moment, accumulating snow, ice and rain are all fair game.

How much of each you see is entirely dependent on the exact location of low pressure riding up the East Coast and Appalachians.

Here is what we know about Saturday's winter storm.

The farther south our area of low pressure goes, the more expanded the accumulating snow becomes.

If, however, this area of low pressure rides farther north and west, then we’d see a sharp line between snow, ice and rain from northwest to southeast.

A difference in 50 to 100 miles makes a difference as to how much snow, ice or rain you see Saturday.

While we can’t plot exact numbers just yet, we can give you a taste of where to expect the most snow.

According to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center’s outlook (which is in line with our thinking too), the highest chance of shovelable/plowable snow will be near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Odds of plowable snow go up the farther north and west you are Saturday.

This storm is still hundreds of miles from the West Coast of the U.S.

Once that gets over land Wednesday, weather balloons can sample it. That data gets fed into forecast models, making them more reliable and consistent.

In the meantime, we’re looking at seasonable temperatures the next few days. Expect more clouds west and more sun east Tuesday. Clouds increase Wednesday.

High temperatures will be seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons..

A much weaker system glides south of here Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leaving us with mostly snow on the western slopes.

A weaker system brings mainly mountain snow to the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A few flurries/scattered snow showers could spill into parts of the New River Valley and Highlands Thursday morning.