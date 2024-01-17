14º
WATCH: When will the brutal cold warm up? | Appcast - Jan. 17, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

Another day of brutal cold and arctic wind chills.

Join Meteorologist Chris Michaels in an Appcast at about 7:05 a.m. as he tracks frigid temperatures, bitter cold wind chills and when we’ll finally warm up.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

