Weather Authority Alert Day from Monday to Wednesday (January 15 to 17)

ROANOKE, Va. – Our next system brings snow and particularly cold temperatures from Monday to Wednesday of this week. Monday starts calm with snow in the afternoon. Snow continues on Tuesday with ice possible, and frigid temperatures move in Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Winds are the most noticeable feature on Sunday

Sunday’s wind gusts to 40 mph in some spots on Sunday. Snow is limited with accumulations staying at a few tenths of an inch mostly in the Highlands.

Snow spreads out after 3:00 PM on Monday

Monday’s snow begins in the early afternoon with wide coverage in the evening. Snow even continues through the night into Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulation is light, but some mix is possible

Tuesday changes us from snow in the morning to extra cold in the afternoon. Highs occur early in the day with consistent cooling into the teens.

Expect poor road conditions and delays on Tuesday

Be ready for snow to cover the roads by Tuesday morning: go slow over any covered streets in case of ice beneath the snow. Some school delays are possible on Tuesday in particular, and you might even have to shovel off your sidewalk or driveway.

Snow moves in shortly after lunchtime

Snow holds off until the early afternoon on Monday. Snow starts light as it moves from southwest to northeast.

By 8:00 PM most of us have some snow

Snow is widespread in the late afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates are rather steady through the night, but southern counties begin to dry out before northern ones do.

Warmer air in Southside prevents snow from staying frozen

Some snow can even turn to showers as warmer air works north during the night. This is unusual for these kinds of system, but since the low pressure center is well to our south we get warm air later than usual.

There is little snow left by the middle of Tuesday morning

By sunrise on Tuesday snow moves further and further north. Snow turns less consistent by 7:00 PM, and most of us are dry before noon.

Our highest totals build in the NRV and Highlands

Snow totals are highest in the NRV and Highlands. Less than an inch is likely from Roanoke to the east while two inches are possible in Blacksburg, Wytheville, and Lexington.

Roads will be the worst early on Tuesday

Road conditions are rather good early on Monday but get progressively worse as the snow spreads northeast. Tuesday morning is when most of our snow is done, but it will take time for the snow to be cleared. Some sunshine in the middle of the day could help melting, but colder air coming after the snow keeps the snow around for many.

Snow is likely stretching from Texas to Virginia

Much of the Northwest and Southeast have winter weather coming this week. The worst of it near us stretches across almost all of Arkansas into northern Mississippi and Tennessee.

Our western counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory

While Winter Storm Warnings cover neighboring counties we don’t have many alerts in our region. The edge of the NRV and Greenbrier County are in Winter Weather Advisories through Tuesday for the snow buildup.

Lows reach the teens for most on Wednesday morning

Temperatures begin to fall as soon as the snow lets up. We only reach the 20s for Tuesday afternoon with lows in the teens by Wednesday morning. Cold air sticks around with highs in the 30s and lows back in the teens by Thursday morning.