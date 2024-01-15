29º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

WATCH LIVE: Here’s how much snow will fall across our region early this week | Appcast - Jan. 15, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Weather Authority Alert Day, Snow, Winter

10 News has issued another Weather Authority Alert Day from Monday to Wednesday due to the potential for an impactful winter storm.

In an Appcast at about 7:05 a.m., Meteorologist Chris Michaels will time out the snow, break down how much you’ll see and reveal when we could see the coldest air of the season.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter