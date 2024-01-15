30º
☃️ YOUR PHOTOS: Snow falls across Southwest, Central Virginia

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

VIRGINIA – Well snow lovers, the time has come! Snow has fallen across Southwest and Central Virginia for the first time in a long time.

It amazes me how beautiful our region is with even just a dusty coating – I’ll never get tired of seeing pictures of the snow!

If you snapped any photos of snow or ice, be sure to share them with us via Pin It. We all love to see your photos and show them off when we can!

How to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video
  • Choose “Weather” as the channel
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit

Now without further ado, take a look at some of your Pin It submissions featured by Your Local Weather Authority on TV below.

Andrea Holdren

Happy Snow Lover in Salem! Let it snow let it snow let it snow ❄️ ❤️

1
Salem
jenk0001

2 o'clock in galax va

1
Roanoke
Josie Scottie

Galax 11am - we're getting big snow flakes now. Beautiful! #justlookup

1
Roanoke
Kelsey Nicely

Four deer came to visit us on this snowy day! We are located in Alleghany County!

2
Roanoke

Light snow all morning , the flood all? That’s my girl Hazel.

4
Roanoke
Tyler C

Marley in the snow ❄️

3
Roanoke
Teresa Weikle

Taken from my security camera in Clifton Forge.

1
Eagle Rock

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

