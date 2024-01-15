☃️ YOUR PHOTOS: Snow falls across Southwest, Central Virginia

VIRGINIA – Well snow lovers, the time has come! Snow has fallen across Southwest and Central Virginia for the first time in a long time.

It amazes me how beautiful our region is with even just a dusty coating – I’ll never get tired of seeing pictures of the snow!

If you snapped any photos of snow or ice, be sure to share them with us via Pin It. We all love to see your photos and show them off when we can!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video

Choose “Weather” as the channel

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit

Now without further ado, take a look at some of your Pin It submissions featured by Your Local Weather Authority on TV below.

Andrea Holdren Happy Snow Lover in Salem! Let it snow let it snow let it snow ❄️ ❤️ 7 hours ago 1 Salem

Kelsey Nicely Four deer came to visit us on this snowy day! We are located in Alleghany County! 5 hours ago 2 Roanoke

Light snow all morning , the flood all? That’s my girl Hazel. 8 hours ago 2 Roanoke

