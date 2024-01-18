20º
WATCH: More snow is on the way. How much will we see? | AM Appcast - Jan. 18, 2024

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

10 News has issued another Weather Authority Alert Day for Friday through Saturday for the potential for light snow/mixed precipitation and Arctic air.

If you’re not a fan of the blistering cold temperatures, hang in there - there’s hope on the horizon.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels tracks when light snow is expected to arrive, how much we’ll get and when we’ll warm up again.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

