Weather Authority Alert Day issued through Saturday, Jan. 20

Weather Authority Alert Days are in effect for Friday and Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Another storm system moves into the region early Friday morning and brings the potential to see snow, and a wintry mix of precipitation. Following this event will be another blast of Arctic air.

Thursday night and Friday’s system is not expected to bring as much snow to the area as what we saw Martin Luther King Day.

Light snow showers are expected across the New River Valley, the Highlands, the Roanoke Valley and parts of Lynchburg early Friday morning. A mixing of wintry precipitation is expected across Southside during the early morning hours.

A look at who sees snow and a wintry mix

Snow showers will then turn scattered, mostly targeting the western slopes, through Friday evening. This is where we have the chance to see several inches of snow. In western Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Nelson, Giles, Bland, Wythe and Grayson Counties, we could see more than an inch of snow through Friday night.

Most areas outside of that will see less than an inch. Keep in mind, however, that anything will stick on our cold ground.

Here's a look at projected snow totals for Friday morning, January 19, 2024

The wind then picks up big-time Friday afternoon. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common across the area.

Wind gusts will rise to between 30 and 45 mph Friday.

Despite that, Friday afternoon’s temperatures will become warmer than freezing in most spots.

That all changes as we enter the weekend.

Saturday brings another round of Arctic air. Morning temperatures will drop into the teens that morning. It’ll be that cold through Monday morning too.

Morning low temperatures Saturday through Monday will drop into the teens.

In addition to that, wind chills will drop below zero in the mountains Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Wind chills in the mountains drop below zero Saturday morning, and they'll stay there through Sunday morning.

If you’re not a fan of bitter cold, there’s hope on the horizon. Next week will bring a warm-up, along with some mid-to-late week rain chances.