22º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Weather Authority Alert Day issued through Saturday, Jan. 20

We’re tracking light snow/mixed precipitation, followed by bitterly cold air.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Marshall Downing

Tags: waad, snow, wind, virginia weather, cold, frigid, ice, school closings, freezing rain, Roanoke
Weather Authority Alert Days are in effect for Friday and Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Another storm system moves into the region early Friday morning and brings the potential to see snow, and a wintry mix of precipitation. Following this event will be another blast of Arctic air.

Thursday night and Friday’s system is not expected to bring as much snow to the area as what we saw Martin Luther King Day.

[DOWNLOAD OUR APP for the latest radar and customized weather alerts.]

Light snow showers are expected across the New River Valley, the Highlands, the Roanoke Valley and parts of Lynchburg early Friday morning. A mixing of wintry precipitation is expected across Southside during the early morning hours.

A look at who sees snow and a wintry mix

Snow showers will then turn scattered, mostly targeting the western slopes, through Friday evening. This is where we have the chance to see several inches of snow. In western Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Nelson, Giles, Bland, Wythe and Grayson Counties, we could see more than an inch of snow through Friday night.

Most areas outside of that will see less than an inch. Keep in mind, however, that anything will stick on our cold ground.

Here's a look at projected snow totals for Friday morning, January 19, 2024

[SEE SNOW? Send us your pictures and videos through Pin It.]

The wind then picks up big-time Friday afternoon. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common across the area.

Wind gusts will rise to between 30 and 45 mph Friday.

Despite that, Friday afternoon’s temperatures will become warmer than freezing in most spots.

That all changes as we enter the weekend.

Saturday brings another round of Arctic air. Morning temperatures will drop into the teens that morning. It’ll be that cold through Monday morning too.

Morning low temperatures Saturday through Monday will drop into the teens.

In addition to that, wind chills will drop below zero in the mountains Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Wind chills in the mountains drop below zero Saturday morning, and they'll stay there through Sunday morning.

If you’re not a fan of bitter cold, there’s hope on the horizon. Next week will bring a warm-up, along with some mid-to-late week rain chances.

Warmer, wetter weather is expected mid-to-late next week.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter