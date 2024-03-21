Grab the lotion! Thursday to feel bone dry ahead of rain late Friday, early Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure anchored to the north will keep the supply of very dry air in Virginia Thursday.

While the wind will be calmer, this isn’t good news for the multiple brush fires happening in the Commonwealth.

Outside of the fire threat, you may be more susceptible to dry skin, chapped lips or a bloody nose on a day like Thursday.

Dry air can lead to dry, itchy skin, chapped lips and/or bloody noses Thursday.

Aside from the negatives, there will be plenty of sunshine and it will feel comfortable by the afternoon. Overnight lows dip into the 30s.

Here's a look at the temperature forecast for Thursday, 3/21/2024.

Friday’s highs reach the 50s as clouds increase throughout the day. Rain arrives from the south after 6 or 7 p.m., and it will linger into the first half of the day Saturday.

Off-and-on rain is expected Friday evening into Saturday morning.

This rain is mostly beneficial, as it brings pollen levels down and temporarily extinguishes the threat for brush fires.

Our next round of rain is mostly beneficial.

The only downside is that this may get in the way of Saturday morning plans. The afternoon and evening hours look drier, and that’s a trend that continues into Sunday.

Weekend plans should be good to go Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

The pattern remains active next week, as a slow-moving area of low pressure brings rain (maybe storms) into the mix late next Tuesday and next Wednesday.