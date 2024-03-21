Crews working to contain Roanoke County brush fire

Crews are working to contain a brush fire in the Mason's Cove area of Roanoke County. (Roanoke County Fire & EMS Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to contain a brush fire in the Mason’s Cove area of Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Fire officials said crews responded at 6:38 p.m. to the 4900 block of Bradshaw Road, for the report of a tree down on power lines that had started a brush fire.

Multiple units responded to the scene along with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

We’re told two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire, one of which contained a truck and a tractor. No residences were involved, firefighters said.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, there were no displacements and no injuries, but power is out in the area.

At this time, the fire is estimated to be 1.75 acres in size and is 0% contained. Officials said tanker trucks are being used to shuttle water to the scene, and crews will work overnight to build containment lines around the fire.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Bradshaw Road as crews work in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate and provide a damage estimate of the two outbuildings.