Drop in humidity leads to cooler mornings through upcoming weekend

Low temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s through at least Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Humidity levels have dropped gradually since Sunday’s severe weather, making for (quite literally) a breath of fresh air.

Despite the drop in humidity, there’s enough rising air around low pressure to our north.

This will result in isolated showers spilling over the West Virginia-Virginia line, much like we saw Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Temperatures drop ever so slightly Wednesday afternoon. Highs for most of the area will be in the 70s.

Highs will mostly be in the 70s Wednesday afternoon

The greater drop in temperatures happens in the mornings, whenever you see a drop in humidity. You may actually be able to turn off the A/C for several hours with sunrise temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s Friday and Saturday mornings.

Mornings lows from Thursday through Saturday

This weekend, we expect seasonably warm temperatures (think 70s and 80s) as the wind starts to turn out of the south.

Turning warmer and slightly more humid this upcoming weekend.

Some isolated showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon in the western half of the area. Don’t expect this to be as widespread or as severe as what we saw this past Sunday.