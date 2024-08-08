WATCH: How much rainfall are we expecting from Tropical Storm Debby? | Appcast - Aug. 8, 2024

A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for Thursday and Friday as much of Virginia braces itself for the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby.

All day long, Your Local Weather Authority will be working for you to bring you the latest information as the storm continues to move through our region.

A large portion of our region is under a risk of flash flooding. Join meteorologist Parker Beasley as he tracks the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Debby, identifying the areas that will be hit the hardest and the zones that will see the most rain.

And as always, we'd love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

