Mild temperatures and sunshine start off the week!

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear and sunny skies build in for the day along with lower humidity.

Today's high temps

Afternoon temperatures return to the 80s. Some spots along the New River Valley will only reach the upper 70s, while areas around Southside will reach the upper 80s.

A look at 12pm this afternoon

Here is a look at the futurecast Monday afternoon. A stationary front just to our south will bring rain chances across the southeast and the Carolinas. However, high pressure just to our west will keep our skies clear and our humidity low.

Tomorrow

The pattern changes ever so slightly on Tuesday. Thanks to an approaching front from the west, more moisture will be aided back into the region. A couple of light showers will be possible throughout the day with a gradual increase in cloud cover.

Mostly dry this week

Rain chances are extremely limited through the middle of the week. Friday’s weather begins to change as another front approaches and brings scattered rain.

Tracking the 5th storm of the season

We are still keeping an eye on the tropics as the 5th storm of the season looks to form. The National Hurricane Center indicates that an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic will form early this week. The next name on the list is Ernesto.

To stay up to date on local weather, download our weather app.