Another warm day with isolated showers, but really big changes are ahead

The pattern shifts big time as we enter the middle of the week!

Weather Headlines

As for Monday’s high temperatures, most spots will be below average. Parts of Southside and Lynchburg will reach the mid-80s.

Today's highs

Pop-up showers and storms will develop in the early afternoon. The main threat for rain is primarily east of the Roanoke Valley, but all areas have the chance of seeing a stray pop-up rain shower.

2pm this afternoon

After Monday, the rain exits the region. Then, our temperatures start to cool down and the air starts to dry out.

The Setup

Have a look at the temperature trend this week! Wednesday will likely be the coolest day of the week with morning temperatures in the mid-50s across the Roanoke Valley! Parts of the New River Valley could very well be in the upper 40s both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The Trend

And as mentioned before, the air will be drying out as well. This means lower humidity along with mostly clear skies!

Drying out this week

