Spectacular September Start! Labor Day brings cloudy skies and the chance for pop up showers

ROANOKE, Va. – After last week’s above-average temperatures, we’ll dip into conditions that will feel much cooler than average this week.

Labor Day kicks the week off with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a pop-up shower or two as we progress throughout the day. Temperatures will hover just below average for most of the region in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday temperatures plummet to even cooler levels, running 5-10 degrees below average, and nearly the entire region will stay in the 70s. Overnight temperatures for the next few days could dip into the 50s, and perhaps even the upper 40s in the New River Valley.

Temperatures remain below average for the course of the week, although we could see a slight warm-up on Friday as a very broad area of low pressure makes its way into our region from the Gulf of Mexico. This system will likely bring us rain on Friday and Saturday, but the exact amount of rain remains to be seen. Models do not agree at all with the location of this low-pressure system, which is the main reason we do not yet have a clear understanding of how much rain we’ll receive.

The tropics decided to wake up, with three areas of interest in the Atlantic basin. One of these areas is the system of low pressure I mentioned earlier, but that system is not expected to become a tropical cyclone. We are watching the other two areas to see if they develop, with a closer eye on the tropical wave heading off the African coast.