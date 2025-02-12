Winter storm warnings remain in effect 7a Thursday

Upcoming weather changes to bring relief

ROANOKE, Va. – Freezing rain and rain will continue tonight, although there will occasionally be breaks in the precipitation. Please be careful traveling tonight as some roads could be slick and tricky to navigate. Keep an eye on the air temperature...road temperatures will be at or below freezing most of the night. Although the region is facing a soggy evening, relief is on the horizon. Drier air is forecasted to push into the area by mid-morning, and by afternoon we’ll see the triumphant return of sunshine...although we may turn breezy as the day goes on. As the region dries out, fair weather is expected to settle in on Friday, thanks to a high-pressure system moving in. So, we are in store for a dry end to the work week. But by the weekend, more rain is expected. It may start out as a brief bout of freezing rain Saturday morning...but most of what we see this weekend will be plain rain. And while most of Saturday will be wet, there is hope that we will start to dry out by Sunday afternoon. And early next week looks dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, we may not be done quite yet with the wintry weather. We’ll need to keep a close eye on next Wednesday. Some computer models want to throw more snow and/or ice back in our direction. Please stay tuned.

Warming temperatures expected tomorrow

Lows tonight will fall into the lower 30s, so another cold night is ahead. Thursday will be warmer, reaching the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. We’ll turn cooler Friday and Saturday with highs falling into the 40s...42-46 to be exact. Warmer air may briefly move back in on Sunday, as temperatures climb into the middle 50s. Then we’ll again turn colder next week. Yep, another temperature roller coaster is on the way.

Watch for potential weather impacts

While tomorrow looks brighter by afternoon, the weekend could bring renewed concerns. The next weather system may introduce more rain on an already saturated ground. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for some flooding by Saturday and Sunday.

