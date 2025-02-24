Skip to main content
Spring-like warmth to end February

Temperatures could hit the 60 degree mark this week

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: forecast, weather, sun, warm, spring

ROANOKE, Va. – After some bitter cold and winter weather, we’re finally in store for some nicer conditions this week.

nice weather this week

Temperatures Monday will approach the upper 50s and potentially even the 60s by the mid-afternoon. With calm winds and dry conditions, it’ll certainly be a great day.

mild

We’ll have much of the same on Tuesday, with temperatures likely to hit the mid-60s and all the sunshine in the area.

The next kind of precipitation we see comes Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers will be light and isolated overnight and become widespread on Thursday. The western slopes and parts of West Virginia could see some snow showers, with accumulations around an inch possible.

roanoke

As the weekend approaches, we’ll cool down a bit in the low to mid-50s, with sunny skies returning.

much warmer

About the Author
Edward Shaw headshot

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

