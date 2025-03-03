A strong cold front is on the way!

Severe weather possible for Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab those umbrellas and keep an eye on the skies as we have issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for Wednesday. A strong springtime cold front is expected to push through, potentially bringing severe weather to our area. Right now the worst of the weather looks to lie from the morning into the early-to-mid afternoon hours...with areas east of the Parkway seeing the worst of the weather. And all threats are on the table: high winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder/lightning...and maybe even a stray tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of us either under a level one (marginal) or level two (slight) risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Wednesday also looks to be pretty warm (and humid too!) with highs in the 60s to near 70. Keep tuned to WSLS and WSLS.com for updates!

But...quiet weather for now

We started out the work week on a nice, but chilly note. And tonight looks to follow suit. We may start to see a little more cloud cover moving in late tonight, otherwise fair skies are on tap with lows in the lower 30s. Looking forward to Tuesday, the day will start cold but will warm up considerably, reaching into the lower 60s by the afternoon. A dry day is expected, though clouds will continue to increase as the day progresses.

Weekend weather predictions

As we move past the aforementioned mid-week storms, we should end the week on calmer note. Thursday will be colder with highs falling into the 40s. We may even see some west slope, high elevation snow showers that mainly stay in West Virginia. Otherwise, Thursday and Friday will be brighter days for us. And we’ll warm up by weeks end too. This weekend could be a bit of a mixed bag—Saturday is currently looking drier and warmer, while Sunday will see more rainfall (and maybe even a few more mountain snowflakes) as another round of colder air settles in.

Stay informed

For continuous updates on weather alerts, visit WSLS.com. Don’t forget to share your weather photos and videos with our community at Pin It.