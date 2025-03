You’ll need the rain gear Monday morning, but there’s a pretty good chance you won’t need it as we head into the evening. We’re going to end up mostly dry by the afternoon.

On Monday, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, but they won’t stick around long as we drop back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll still see some showers Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning as well.

The week wraps up with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s once more.