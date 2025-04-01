Fluctuating temperatures for the next week

ROANOKE, Va. –



Upcoming weather systems

While we’re enjoying a dry spell, there’s some weather activity brewing to the west and north. And these storms will likely pack a major punch beginning Wednesday and last into Thursday along the Mississippi River and Ohio River Valleys. While the worst of the weather looks to stay to away from our area, isolated showers or storms could make an appearance tomorrow afternoon and then again on Thursday. The wettest day the rest of the work week looks to be Friday when a slightly higher coverage area of hit-or-miss t-showers will be around.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks to be the drier (and brighter) of the two weekend days. Sunday will have the chance for scattered showers and storms...and that chance for passing t-showers will linger into Monday. We should dry out by Tuesday. Keep an umbrella handy.

Temperature expectations

Tomorrow, brace yourself for cooler temperatures, only reaching the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. This is slightly below average for this time of year. As the week unfolds, temperatures are expected to climb BIG-TIME. Temperatures by Thursday will reach the lower 80s...and by Friday and Saturday we should top out in the middle 80s! We won’t be quite as warm on Sunday and behind a cold front, temperatures next week will fall into the 60s for a little while.

Additional insights

The drought monitor is showing abnormally dry conditions in many areas, so any bit of rain will be welcome. And the pollen levels remain high around here mainly due to the flowering and budding trees. The allergens will likely stay a nuisance until we can get a soaking rain to push through.

Stay informed

