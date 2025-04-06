Stormy Sunday Ahead

Skip to main content
While Saturday was pretty dry for most of us, today will take a bit of a rainier turn.

We can expect showers and storms to arrive into the area later today as a lingering stationary front slowly tracks eastward. While most of these will be typical springtime storms, some could become stronger to severe, capable of damaging winds and downpours. We’ll have to monitor the risk for isolated flash flooding as well.

After that front passes, temperatures will get much cooler, dropping into the 50s and 60s throughout the region. Those temperatures will remain stagnant throughout the week, with overnight lows getting quite chilly. Skies will be mostly clear to start the week.

As we approach the weekend, we’ll start getting a bit more cloud cover and more rain Thursday and Friday.

