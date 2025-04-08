Chilly Blast hits in April as temps drop below average

Yep, even in April, we’re going to wake up with temperatures in the 30s.

significantly below average

Highs on Tuesday will max out in the upper 40s and low 50s, which is nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

today

Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s on Wednesday night, with frost certainly within the realm of possibilities.

Likely frost for Wed. morning

As we head into the later parts of the week, we’ll slowly warm back into the 60s. That milder air will arrive along with the chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Your weekend looks quite nice, with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.