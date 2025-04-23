Skip to main content
Another warm day in store as changes loom later this week

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures continue Wednesday afternoon

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild/muggy conditions exist again on Wednesday morning. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild/muggy conditions exist again Wednesday morning.

Today

Temperatures warm into the 70s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine building in.

Today's Highs

The overall setup for the next two days indicates a relatively weak system draped across the southern half of the U.S.

Next 2 Days

For Wednesday, skies will begin to clear up nicely with the chance for a few showers to build into the New River Valley this evening. Other than that, we’re dry!

3pm Today

Thursday brings a slight change to the weather pattern. The threat of isolated afternoon showers and storms returns. Coverage won’t be high, but those that see a shower/storm could see some much-needed rain.

2pm Tomorrow

We are continuing to track a late-week front moving into the picture by Friday afternoon. This will bring showers and storms that linger into the weekend. Warm and muggy air continues to funnel into the mid-Atlantic during this time.

Rest of the week

As we head into the last week of April, warmer-than-average temperatures look to continue. Here is a look at the temperature outlook from April 29 to May 3.

CPC

