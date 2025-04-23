Another warm day in store as changes loom later this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild/muggy conditions exist again Wednesday morning.
Temperatures warm into the 70s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine building in.
The overall setup for the next two days indicates a relatively weak system draped across the southern half of the U.S.
For Wednesday, skies will begin to clear up nicely with the chance for a few showers to build into the New River Valley this evening. Other than that, we’re dry!
Thursday brings a slight change to the weather pattern. The threat of isolated afternoon showers and storms returns. Coverage won’t be high, but those that see a shower/storm could see some much-needed rain.
We are continuing to track a late-week front moving into the picture by Friday afternoon. This will bring showers and storms that linger into the weekend. Warm and muggy air continues to funnel into the mid-Atlantic during this time.
As we head into the last week of April, warmer-than-average temperatures look to continue. Here is a look at the temperature outlook from April 29 to May 3.
