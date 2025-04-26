A Classic Spring Weekend Ahead

Roanoke, VA – We’re in store for a pretty nice weekend.

warm

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s today as rain begins to clear out. While it may be muddy in a few localities, overall conditions are more on the dry side. There’s a chance a few showers and storms could pop up in the late afternoon and early evening, but most of that risk resides east of our viewing area.

Afternoon sun

A cold front passes through the region later today, which will drop temperatures into the low to mid 70s tomorrow.

1pm

The cooler weather doesn’t last long though, as we’re immediately back into the 80s later next week, with the possibility we could see temperatures as high as the upper 80s on Wednesday. Rain chances return to close the week.