Weather

Heat kicks in as storms develop

An unsettled weather pattern returns thanks to warm air and an approaching front

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures warm up quickly on Wednesday as the region returns to the 80s. The warm theme looks to stick around for a few days as well.

Today

Showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Here is a look at futurecast at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms get going in the mid-afternoon.

3pm

By 5 p.m., a group of scattered storms is possible along the Virginia and North Carolina state line.

5pm

By 8 p.m., rain begins to slowly fizzle out as it pushes out east.

8pm

And while the rain may be a bit annoying at times, we desperately need it. April has been exceptionally dry, and we have only seen half the normal amount of rain.

Dry

We are continuing to monitor the chance for showers and storms for the rest of the week thanks to a front moving in.

Rest of Week

Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average until this front passes by where they return to near average. Have a look at how warm this month has been.

Calendar

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

