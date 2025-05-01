Stalled front brings showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Another warm day unfolds across Southwest and Central Virginia as most return to the 80s.

Around The Area

An area of high pressure to our southeast is continuing to funnel in warm air from the south. Something else to note is the close proximity of an area of low pressure. This will bring showers and storms later in the day.

Today

The setup also favors a gradual increase in winds. Gusts will peak between 15 and 25 mph Thursday afternoon.

Picking Up

Warm temperatures and a front nearby will bring the chance for severe weather. The threat mainly exists in western portions of the New River Valley and the Highlands; however, showers and storms creep east on Thursday night.

Marginal 1/5

A few showers and storms look to develop around noon Thursday.

12pm Today

By 4 p.m., showers and storms continue to push in from the south and west.

4pm

A little break occurs as we head into the evening with lighter rain becoming possible.

7pm

Once the sun sets, scattered showers and storms push in. Some of these could pack a punch.

11pm Tonight

As we head into the weekend, this setup remains in place as a front stalls right over the region. This will bring the chance for showers and storms through Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures thanks to cloud cover and a shift in winds.

Into The Weekend

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.