Weekend Showers and Storms

ROANOKE, Va. – The summer feel continues Friday afternoon as temperatures return to the upper 70s and 80s across Southwest and Central Virginia.

Today

Abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought have developed across the region. Rain is needed to fulfill the drought-like conditions.

Most Recent

Friday consists of the chance for severe weather to develop across some of the area. A marginal and slight risk is in place for the NRV, Highlands and Roanoke Valley. Showers and storms will push east into Lynchburg and Southside at times.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast at noon. A few isolated showers begin to pop up.

12pm Today

This continues through the 3 o’clock hour with the potential for a few heavy pockets of rain to develop.

3pm Today

The bulk of the rain and severe weather potential moves in Friday night. Below is a look at midnight, where scattered rain and storms push in from the west.

12am Tonight

Rain showers and storms continue to funnel into the region thanks to the setup. An ‘omega block’ settles in this weekend, and stalls an area of low pressure very close by. This pattern lasts into mid-next week.

This Weekend

As for this weekend, rain chances are high. Saturday afternoon/evening will feature isolated showers before turning scattered at night. Scattered showers and storms continue into Sunday before wrapping up in the afternoon/evening.

This Weekend

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.