Dry and pleasant Tuesday!

Roanoke, VA – The next two days look nice.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with variable amounts of cloud cover. It could get chilly overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s.

Our next chance of rain comes Thursday and Friday, with isolated showers expected within the region as a cold front passes.

That same cold front brings a notable drop in temperatures. While Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, we’ll monitor the chance for low 70-degree temperatures Friday.