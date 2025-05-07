Beneficial rain chances increase soon

What to expect tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be mostly cloudy but for the most part dry. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most (if not all) of us will stay rain-free...for now. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. A mild night tonight will mean a warm day on Thursday, as highs climb to close to 80 degrees. We’ll start Thursday off dry but by days end, isolated showers/storms will be around. Thursday will see more clouds than sun. A better chance for rain comes into play Thursday night.

Upcoming weather changes

Lingering showers will be possible into at least part of Friday. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70s on Friday under partly sunny skies.

The weekend looks very nice for any outdoor activities you may have planned. Temperatures will range between 70-75 this weekend, with Sunday may be a degree or two warmer than Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast and we will be dry. Enjoy your weekend my friends.

Next week’s forecast

After a dry weekend, next week looks to be...different. Monday through Wednesday all look to be mostly cloudy at this point with scattered showers and storms possible each day, mainly in the PM hours. Temperatures will stay in the 70s with some additional humidity around. We do need the rain and some is coming over the next week or so.

Share your weather photos and videos with us on Pin It!