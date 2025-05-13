This Week’s Rain vs. Helene Totals

Helene Rain Totals (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

At the start of this week, models projected anywhere from 3-4″ of rainfall, with isolated areas along the Blue Ridge capable of receiving 5-6″, which would be comparable to some areas affected during Helene.

Rainfall totals from the 3-day Helene event are shown on the map above.

Estimated Rainfall (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

So far, estimated rain totals over the past few days have put us in the 1-3″ range across Southwest Virginia. But we still have more wet weather on the way this week.

Projected Rainfall (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Futurecast rainfall is showing about a quarter to an inch of rainfall still to move in the area this week.

While we are not exactly reaching Helene levels of rainfall, we have still received a good dose within the past couple of days. Because of the ground’s saturation and the rainfall that is still to come, we will have to watch out for minor flooding.