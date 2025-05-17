Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

Headlines (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Today has been refreshing after the severe weather we dealt with last night! We have had plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures!

Overnight tonight, we may see a few clouds moving into the area, but none of those clouds will bring any rain.

Although we are dry this evening, wind speeds will move along at a pretty good clip! Winds will gust overnight, 15-25mph in the wake of a cold front that has passed through the area. This is the same cold front that brought severe weather yesterday.

Zone by Zone, low temperatures tonight will be very mild! %0s and 60s across the board. It will be a pleasant classic Spring evening.

The forecast stays dry and calm for the remainder of the weekend and into the day on Monday, however, an active pattern of showers and storms returns mid-week.