Finally Clear Today

Roanoke, VA – After several days of rain and several severe storms, we finally clear up this weekend. Rain exits this morning around 9 am.

We had several reports of wind and hail damage from this system, but thankfully no reports of tornadoes.

Temperatures will be in the 80s until Tuesday, when we begin to cool back into the 70s.

Rain chances likely return Monday through Wednesday, although they will be very spotty. As we head into memorial day weekend, we’ll clear up pretty quick with nice weather in place.

