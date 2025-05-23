Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend!

Holiday weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap tonight and it will be chilly night with lows in the 40s for the most part. But we will warm up a bit on Saturday. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will climb into the middle 70s during the afternoon. Most of Saturday will be mostly sunny...until late. After about 3p, clouds will thicken and clouds will then decrease later Saturday night. Sunday, just like Saturday, will begin with sunshine, but like clockwork, more clouds will enter later in the day. And this time, a few showers will be possible. Memorial Day also starts dry, but after lunchtime some pop-up showers will again form. So, Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day) will both see isolated PM showers forming.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s the last two days of the holiday weekend.

Beyond Memorial Day...

Tuesday will be wet, gloomy, and cool. At least that’s the way things look right now. So make sure to have your umbrella handy before you head out the door Tuesday. A couple of lingering showers are still possible on Wednesday with hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday of next week. Wednesday through Friday should see a little more sunshine, which means we should warm up. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s mid-to-late next week.

Got an interesting weather photo from the weekend? Pin it with 10 News!