Warmer Weather is Ahead!

Radar as of 6:32 PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Radar, as of 6:32PM, shows the bulk of the precipitation is now totally out of the state of Virginia, with the potential for a few lingering showers overnight.

Rain Totals (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

With all the rain we have seen over the past few days, we are significantly above rainfall totals for this month.

Temperature Outlook (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The coverage of showers and storms will become more scattered tomorrow before resuming widespread heavy rainfall on Friday.

Along with this shift in precip coverage, temperatures will return to seasonal averages on Thursday, as a wedge of cold air finally moves out of the area.

Lows Tonight (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Low temperatures tonight will be back in the mid and upper 50s.

7-Day (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The next week is finally looking warmer! Temperatures will be back in the 70s and 80s, with daily chances for showers and storms lasting through Sunday.