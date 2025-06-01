Summertime Feel This Week

70s

Roanoke, VA – While we’re going to end up in the 70s today, we quickly end up in the 80s, and eventually 90s, this week.

High pressure dominates most of the week, which ends up bringing us dry weather through the beginning of the week.

wednesday

While it’s mostly clear today, it might not appear that way. Canadian wildfire smoke has blown into the region following the passage of that cold front. That smoke is likely to stick around for the next few days as well.

There is also the chance we could see the aurora later tonight, with the best time for viewing later tonight between 10 PM- 3 AM.

tonight

Rain returns later in the week, wrapping up a warm, but mostly nice week.