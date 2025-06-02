Sizzlin’ this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like bacon frying in a pan, we’re going to be sizzlin’ for the next few days.

Temperatures on Monday will be the coolest for the foreseeable future, maxing out right around the 80-degree margin. This kicks off consecutive days of temperatures being above 80, with the possibility of us even getting to 90 by Thursday.

70s and 80s

We rise to about 85 degrees on Tuesday, and 88 on Wednesday, before the 90s kick in on Thursday. We’ll start to flatline in the mid to upper 80s as we go into the weekend, before briefly cooling down next week.

much warmer

High pressure keeps us dry for the next four days, before rain returns overnight Friday into Saturday. Saturday could be quite wet at times, with widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected.

rain saturday

Overall, it’ll be a great week to get outside.