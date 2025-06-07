Storm Roll In

Roanoke, VA – Good morning!

Temperatures will begin today in the 60s getting up into the mid 80s by the mid afternoon. Will stick with the trend of temperatures in the 80s for the next seven days with Monday and Wednesday appearing to be the warmest days next week.

80s today

We could see a few showers and storms later today as a cold front sweeps through the storm prediction center has put us under a level two out of five risk for severe weather in parts of Southside. Some of these storms could be strong to severe capable of damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Severe today

5 pm today

Daily rain chances continue Sunday through Wednesday before we eventually dry up Thursday and Friday of next week. Next weekend could be pretty nice for any outdoor activities.