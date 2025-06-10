Skies clear as temperatures heat up

ROANOKE, Va. – A mostly calm and warm day is ahead, but some big-time heat will move in before Father’s Day Weekend.

Weather Headlines

Skies are a bit cloudy for some Tuesday morning, but cloud cover continues to decline as we head throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies eventually move in by noon, with mostly clear skies making a run in the afternoon.

Declining

Temperatures return to the 80s again Tuesday afternoon! It will be a great day to get outdoors if you can.

High Temperatures Today

While temperatures will be near normal on Tuesday afternoon, some big changes are headed our way. A large area of high pressure moves in and guides hot air into the region.

This Week

Temperatures will be above average for the rest of the week, with some days featuring the 90s.

If you will be outside Thursday and Friday, be sure to pack plenty of water and sunscreen.

Temperatures

Eventually, the area of high pressure breaks down as a front looks to take over the eastern half of the country. Warm air sticks around, but the return of showers and storms looks to spoil Father’s Day Weekend.

Showers Likely

