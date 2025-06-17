Flash Flood risk persists as rain continues Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The rainy pattern continues Tuesday afternoon as showers and storms develop.

Next Few Days

The overall setup favors more rain Tuesday as moisture continues to funnel into the region. An upper-level area of low pressure is continuing to move very slowly across the region, which is aiding in heavy rainfall amounts.

Today

Isolated showers start to pop right around the middle of the day again.

Something to note is the breaking up of clouds. This will allow the surface to warm, and provide more instability to the atmosphere, resulting in some stronger storms.

12pm Today

By 2 p.m., more showers and storms are beginning to develop and push east.

2pm Today

These will continue into the late afternoon and evening hours, with some pockets of rain bringing impressive amounts across the region.

5pm Today

Because we are continuing to add rain to the already saturated grounds, an areal flood watch is in place until 10 p.m.

Areal Flood Watch

On top of that, there is a risk for severe weather along the Highlands and Lynchburg areas. A level 1/5 marginal risk is in place.

Today

Tuesday’s high temperatures will be slightly warmer than average. Paired with the humidity, the real feel will be in the 90s for most.

The timing of showers/storms likely halts some from getting to their forecasted high temperature.

High Temperatures

As we near the end of the week, there is good news ahead. The pattern looks to end on the Summer Solstice. However, this comes at the expense of an extreme warm-up.

Summer Is Here

