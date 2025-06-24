Feel-like temperatures continue to be over 100 degrees

Extreme heat for Southwest and Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re outside in Southwest or Central Virginia this week, it’s hard to miss the summer heat settling in—and it’s not letting up. Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings remain in effect through early evening with more heat alerts on the way for Wednesday.

Air temperatures are in the 90s with feel-like temperatures as hot as 110 this afternoon. Not much looks to change on Wednesday. Please take good care of yourself and your pets. Take frequent breaks in the A/C and stay hydrated.

If there is any consolation, we are not alone. Heat alerts extend from Maine all the way into Texas. So this heat dome is impacting close to 170 million people!

Not much relief is in sight though. We’ll reach the mid-to-upper 90s on Wednesday, the middle 90s on Thursday, and the lower 90s through the weekend if not into early next week. So, while we won’t be quite as hot, it’ll still be pretty stifling outside.

Forecast details and what to expect next

Patchy fog will again be possible tonight as another very warm night is in store. A couple of t-showers will be possible tonight, but a better chance for a few storms will move in on Wednesday. And once that chance for isolated t-showers arrives on Hump Day, we will have daily storm chances all the way into next week. As a matter of fact, showers/storms will be more widespread on Thursday and Friday. The coverage of storms still does not look to be huge, but any storm that can get going may pack a punch because of the heat and humidity readily accessible in our atmosphere.

We’ll still see some hazy sunshine each and every day with the best chance for these aforementioned t-showers lying in the afternoon and evening hours.

